Video Viral of Freestyler Juggling Football in High Heel Prompts Fans to Challenge Ronaldo and Messi

Youtube is filled with videos of football stars dribbling their way out of tight situations and doing a number of tricks with the ball while in training or during warm-ups and sometimes, in matches itself. However, it would be hard to find any videos of football stars juggling the ball while wearing high heels.

Which is exactly what a freestyle footballer is doing in a video that has gone viral on Twitter. The 50-second long clip features Raquel Benetti juggling the ball in stilettos.

The video was uploaded with the caption, "Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has 24 hours to respond to this." The video has caused quite a stir online with nearly 5500 likes and over 2000 retweets.





Benetti is a popular freestyler with over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram handle. She has posted a number of videos herself of her performing in high heels. One of those videos had gone viral when she posted it in 2016. That video showed her doing so beside a pool while this showed her juggling in the corridor of a building.

Football action around the world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. While a number of leagues have been cancelled with differing results -- including the French Ligue 1 -- the German Bundesliga is set for a restart this weekend. England's Premier League and the Spanish La Liga are also looking for ways to move towards a restart with individual training resuming in Spain after players were tested for COVID-19.

(With inputs from IANS)