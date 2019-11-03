Vietnam Register Commanding Win Over Indian Women's Football Team in First Friendly

New Delhi: Hosts Vietnam outplayed the Indian women's football team 3-0 in the first of the two FIFA international friendly matches at the VYFTC Ground in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday.

Thi Nhung (8'), Thi Van (82') and Thi Thuy Hang (89') scored a goal each for the hosts to secure the comfortable win.

After Nhung opener in just the eighth minute of the match, India's custodian Aditi Chauhan pulled off a terrific save in the 12th minute to prevent Vietnam from doubling the lead.

At the stroke of the half-hour mark, Bala Devi went for goal from the centre of the circle, only to see it missing the target by a whisker.

Coach Maymol Rocky opted to make an early substitution in the form of Daya Devi, who replaced Sumitra Kamraj in the 32nd minute.

Aditi at the goalpost was a massive presence and kept India in the match till the 80th minute. But with two goals in a space of eight minutes sealed the tie for Vietnam.

Thi Van tucked in the hosts' second goal in the 82nd minute before Hang converted from a set piece play with a minute of regulation time left on the clock.

The two sides will face-off once again in their second friendly on Wednesday, November 6.

