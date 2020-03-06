English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Vietnam to Host Olympics Playoff Behind Closed Doors Over Coronavirus Concerns

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Vietnam women's football team's home leg of Olympics playoff against Australia will be held on March 11 without any fans.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
Hanoi: Vietnam's women footballers will play the second leg of their Olympics playoff against Australia behind closed doors over concerns of COVID-19, football authorities said Friday.

The March 11 game will be held in the Cam Pha stadium in northern Quang Ninh province.

The Matildas are on verge of Tokyo Olympics after thrashing Vietnam 5-0 in the first leg of their playoff at home on Friday.

A statement released by Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on Friday said the match organiser decided not to open ticket sales to the public "due to the complicated development of COVID-19 outbreak".

"Spectators should not come to the stadium area... avoid large public gatherings, to ensure effective prevention of the outbreak," according to the statement.

VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh told AFP that "only accredited people can attend the game".

Vietnam last month suspended all sporting competitions in the country in February in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

All games in the season-opening round of Vietnam's top football division V.League 1, which are held from March 6 to 8, will be played behind closed doors.

However, Vietnamese authorities said the country's inaugural Formula One race would go ahead as scheduled on April 5.

