Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Inter Milan and Czech champions Viktoria Plzen meet on Tuesday evening at the Stadion Mesta Plzne at 10:30 pm IST. Both sides were handed thumping defeats in the season opener of their Champions League campaigns.

Both sides will now be eyeing to get off to a good start in Group C, which also includes the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Though Inter Milan came close to knocking out finalists Liverpool in the knockout rounds of last season’s competition, the Nerazzurri were absolutely no match for the perennial Bundesliga winners last Wednesday, suffering a 2-0 defeat on Group C’s opening night. Inter have managed to win each of their last seven Serie A home matches and now heading to the Czech Republic, they will be eyeing a comprehensive away win.

Plzen battled valiantly to keep pace with their Spanish opponents, after falling behind just 13 minutes into the game. They even equalized before the first half ended, giving some hope to the visitors. However, they were sent home licking their wounds following an immaculate hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona hammered them 5-1. They will be looking to bounce back against the Italian side on Tuesday.

Ahead of the UCL match between Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan will take place on September 13, Tuesday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan be played?

The UCL match between Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan will be played at the Stadion Mesta Plzen in the Czech Republic.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan begin?

The UCL match between Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan match?

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan UCL match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Viktoria Plzen and Inter Milan EPL match?

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan UCL match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

