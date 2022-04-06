VIL vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Villarreal and Bayern Munich: After suffering back-to-back losses in Spain’s top-flight, Villarreal are set to play against Bayern Munich on Thursday in their first leg quarterfinals tie of the Champions League at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Villarreal will come into this fixture after losing three of their last five games in all competitions. To make the matters worse, the Yellow Submarines have managed to pick just one victory from their last four Champions League games on their home turf so far this season.

Bayer Munich reached the quarterfinal round of the after winning their Round 16 tie against Salzburg on 8-2 aggregate. However, they have won just two of their last five away games in all competitions, which also include a 1-1 stalemate by Salzburg in Austria in February.

In their most recent game, the Bavarians recorded a massive 4-1 win over Freiburg last weekend and will come here with the hope to win this fixture and securing a first-leg advantage.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Villarreal and Bayern Munich; here are all the details about the match:

VIL vs BAY Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Villarreal and Bayern Munich will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

VIL vs BAY Live Streaming

The match between Villarreal and Bayern Munich is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV App.

VIL vs BAY Match Details

The match between Villarreal and Bayern Munich will be played on Thursday, April 7, at Estadio de la Ceramica. The game between VIL vs BAY will start at 12:30 am (IST).

VIL vs BAY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Muller

VIL vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Neuer

Defenders: Pavard, Hernandez, Albiol, Torres

Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Capoue

Strikers: Lewandowski, Muller, Moreno

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

Villarreal Predicted Starting XI: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Pino, Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Moreno

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

