VIL vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League match between Villarreal and Juventus: Villarreal hosts Italian giants Juventus in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash on Wednesday. The match will commence at 1:30 am at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Juventus are undefeated in their last five matches in all competitions with two wins and three draws, however, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have been inconsistent this season, dropping points in Serie A which sees the Turin side fourth on the points table, with the latest being a 1-1 draw against Torino. Villarreal on the other hand are sixth in La Liga and enter the UCL fixture with a 4-1 win against Granada. Juventus could be hurt in the first leg as the Italian side are without main defenders Chiellini and Bonucci who are out of action due to injuries. Villarreal enter the encounter high on confidence and could do some real damage. The contest is a thrilling one and fans here can check the VIL vs JUV Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

VIL vs JUV Live Streaming

The match between VIL vs JUV is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

VIL vs JUV Match Details

The match between VIL vs JUV will be played on Wednesday, February 23, at Estadio de la Ceramica. The game will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

VIL vs JUV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Matthjis de Ligt

Vice-Captain: Paulo Dybala

VIL vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Juan Cuadrado, Matthjis de Ligt, Aissa Mandi, Pau Torres

Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli, Vicente Iborra, Weston McKennie

Strikers: Bernardeschi, Arnaut Danjuma, Paulo Dybala

Villarreal vs Juventus probable XI:

Villarreal Predicted Starting line-up: Sergio Asenjo (GK), Juan Foyth, Aissa Mandi, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza; Manuel Trigueros, Vicente Iborra, Daniel Parejo; Giovani Lo Celso, Samuel Chukwueze, Arnaut Danjuma

Juventus Predicted Starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK), Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie; Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic

