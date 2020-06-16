VIL vs MLC Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga Villarreal vs Mallorca Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Villarreal will be facing relegation-hit Mallorca in their upcoming fixture in La Liga on Tuesday, June 16. The match will begin at 11 pm and will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica. In terms of points table Villarreal are at 9th spot while Mallorca are placed at number 18. Till now, VIL have managed to score 41 points out of 28 matches, while MLC have 25 points in their kitty.

The last match that Villarreal played was against Celta Vigo. VIL were on the winning side. They defeated Celta Vigo by 1-0.

Mallorca, on the other hand, lost their last match which was against Barcelona. MLC was not able to score any goal while the league leaders scored four goals.

VIL vs MLC Dream11 Tips and Predictions, La Liga Villarreal vs Mallorca Dream11 Team

La Liga VIL vs MLC Dream 11Prediction, Villarreal vs Mallorca Captain: S.Cazorla

La Liga VIL vs MLC Dream 11Prediction, Villarreal vs Mallorca Vice Captain: G.Moreno

La Liga VIL vs MLC Dream 11Prediction, Villarreal vs Mallorca Goalkeeper: M.Reina

La Liga VIL vs MLC Dream 11Prediction, Villarreal vs Mallorca Defenders: M.Gaspar, P.Torres, R.Albiol, A.Raillo

La Liga VIL vs MLC Dream 11Prediction, Villarreal vs Mallorca Midfielders: M.Gomez, S.Cazorla, D.Rodriguez, S.Sevilla

La Liga VIL vs MLC Dream 11Prediction, Villarreal vs Mallorca Strikers: G.Moreno, A.Budimir

La Liga VIL vs MLC Dream 11Prediction, Villarreal vs Mallorca

La Liga Villarreal Probable XI vs Mallorca: M.Gaspar, P.Torres, R.Albiol, M.Gomez, S.Cazorla, G.Moreno, S.Asenjo, P.Torres, V.Iborra, A.Anguissa, P.Alcácer

La Liga Mallorca Probable XI vs Villarreal: M.Reina, A.Raillo, D.Rodriguez, S.Sevilla, A.Budimir, M.Valjent, J.Sastri, A.Pozo, M. Pedraza, T.Kubo, A.Budimir