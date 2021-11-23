VIL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Champions League 2021-22 between Villarreal vs Manchester United: Manchester United will head across to Villarreal for a key game in their Champions League encounter on Tuesday evening. This will be their first match since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager and the side have a chance left to make it to the knockout stage if they register a second win over Villarreal. The Red Devils will step onto the turf under the guidance of Michael Carrick, who has taken over as a caretaker coach.

Villarreal, on the other hand, managed to draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday. And, they were also able to beat Young Boys, both home and away, in Europe before the international break. Villarreal and Manchester United have seven points each in their kitty.

Manchester United have been dismal in the Premier League in the recent past as they have lost five out of their seven games and this includes losses to Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Villarreal vs Manchester United; here are all the details about the match:

VIL vs MUN Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Villarreal vs Manchester United will be televised on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India.

VIL vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Villarreal vs Manchester United is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

VIL vs MUN Match Details

The match between Villarreal vs Manchester United will be played on Tuesday, November 23, at El Madrigal. The game between VIL vs MUN will start at 11:15 pm (IST).

VIL vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Pino

VIL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: deGea

Defenders: Albiol, Torres, Bailly, Maguire

Midfielders: Parejo, Iborra, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes

Strikers: Ronaldo, Pino

Villarreal vs Manchester United probable XI:

Villarreal Possible Starting Line-up: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Iborra, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Danjuma

Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up: deGea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; van de Beek, Fred; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.