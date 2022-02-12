VIL vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Villarreal and Real Madrid: Real Madrid will aim to record back to back victories in La Liga on Saturday when they will travel to Estadio de la Ceramica to lock horns with Villarreal. Real will come into this game after going past Granada 1-0 in their last domestic game and will look to continue their winning march here by collecting all three points.

Real are enjoying a terrific run in Spain’s top tier this season. They have collected 53 points from 23 games and are six points clear of second-placed Sevilla. Los Blancos have lost just two games this season while winning 16 matches and five encounters have ended in a stalemate.

Villarreal recorded a 2-0 win over Real Betis in their most recent game and will look to continue their unbeaten run by stealing a point from the league leaders. They are currently occupying the sixth spot on the league table, having collected 35 points in 23 games.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid.

VIL vs RM Telecast

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will be telecasted on MTV.

VIL vs RM Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

VIL vs RM Match Details

The match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will be played on Saturday, February 12, at 08:45 pm (IST) at the Estadio de la Cerámica. The game between Villarreal and Real Madrid will start at 08:45 pm (IST).

VIL vs RM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Vinicius jr

Vice-Captain: Kroos

VIL vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Pau Torres, Pedraza

Midfielders: Modric, Kroos, Casemiro

Strikers: Vinicius jr, Danjuma, A Moreno

Villarreal vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Villarreal Predicted Starting XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Trigueros, Capoue; Chukwueze, Danjuma, A Moreno

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Alaba; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Isco, Vinicius jr

