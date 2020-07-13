VIL vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Villarreal vs Real Sociedad - Playing XI, Football

Securing their place in the top 10 standing of the La Liga league table, teams Villarreal and Real Sociedad will be squaring off against each other in the upcoming La Liga 2019-20 clash on Monday, July 13. The Villarreal vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2019-20 match will be played at the El Madrigal Stadium. The La Liga 2019-20 VIL vs RS match is scheduled to begin at 11.00pm IST tonight.

Villareal are sitting on the fifth position in the score table, scoring 57 points in 35 matches played so far. The host team managed to win their previous home away outing against Getafe by 3-1.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are placed eighth in the current standing, with 51 points in 35 matches. The team lost their previous match against Granada by 2-3.

La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Real Sociedad: VIL vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

In tonight’s outing, Villarreal will be playing without the company of Gerard Moreno and Vicente Iborra, who are both currently suspended. Paco Alcacer, Carlos Bacca and Ramiro Funes Mori are currently injured and might miss the match.

As for Sociedad, they have a number of injured players, including Joseba Zaldua, Jon Bautista, Adnan Januzaj, Asier Illarramendi and Luca Sangalli.

La Liga 2019-20 VIL vs RS, Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Captain: S Cazorla

La Liga 2019-20 VIL vs RS, Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Vice-Captain: M Odegaard

La Liga 2019-20 VIL vs RS, Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Dream11 goalkeeper: M Moya

La Liga 2019-20 VIL vs RS, Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Defender: P Torres, M Gaspar, R Albiol

La Liga 2019-20 VIL vs RS, Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Midfielder: S Cazorla, M Odegaard, M Merino, M Gomez, M Trigueros

La Liga 2019-20 VIL vs RS, Villarreal vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Striker: M Oyarzabal, A Isak

La Liga 2019-20 VIL vs RS, Villarreal possible starting lineup vs Real Sociedad: Asenjo, Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Anguissa, Trigueros, Gomez, Cazorla, Ontiveros, Chukwueze

La Liga 2019-20 VIL vs RS, Real Sociedad possible starting lineup vs Villarreal: Moya, Elustondo, Llorente, Le Normand, Monreal, Merino, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal, Odegaard, Portu, Isak