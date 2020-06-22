VIL vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Villarreal vs Sevilla - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Villarreal will welcome Sevilla to Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday, June 22, in the La Liga 2019-20 fixture. Villarreal, who have emerged victorious in their last three outings, will look to continue their winning run when they take on the fourth-placed side. In their last outing, Villarreal were up against Granada. After full-time, the scoreboard read Villarreal 1-0 Granada. Sevilla, on the other hand, slipped to the fourth slot after they held Levante to a 1-1 draw. Sevilla, in the upcoming game, will look to produce a clinical show and win back their position in the top three. Sevilla have 52 points from 30 matches. They are on score-level with Atletico Madrid.

The kick-off time for La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla is 11 pm. In India, all Serie A matches will be broadcasted live on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD and the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Star defender Pau Torres' return from the suspension bench will act as a breather for Villarreal. Meanwhile, defender Ramiro Funes Mori and midfielder Ramiro Guerra won't feature in the home fixture.

Sevilla, however, don't have any injury concerns to look into ahead of the game night.

VIL vs SEV La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla Dream11 Captain: Reguilon

VIL vs SEV La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla Dream11 Vice-Captain: De Jong

VIL vs SEV La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla Dream11 Goalkeeper: Asenjo

VIL vs SEV La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla Dream11 Defender: Gaspar, Albiol,Reguilon, Carlos

VIL vs SEV La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla Dream11 Midfielder: Banega,Cazorla, Fernando

VIL vs SEV La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal vs Sevilla Dream11 Striker: Alcacer, De Jong, Moreno

La Liga 2019-20 Villarreal Possible Lineup against Sevilla: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno; Cazorla, Trigueros, Iborra; Moreno, Alcacer, Chukwueze

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla Possible Lineup against Villarreal: Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon; Banega, Fernando, Jordan; Munir, De Jong, Ocampos