Villareal's Ramiro Funes Mori Faces Surgery After Thigh Muscle Injury

Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori will undergo surgery on a thigh muscle injury on Tuesday, his Spanish club Villarreal said on Monday.

The club said he had suffered a ruptured tendon in his right thigh in training last Thursday as the team prepared for the re-start of La Liga next month.

The severity of injury was confirmed after tests on Monday, Villarreal added, but did not say how long they expected him to be sidelined.

The 29-year-old defender joined the Spanish club two years ago from Everton, where he spent three years after a move from River Plate.