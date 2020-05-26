FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Villareal's Ramiro Funes Mori Faces Surgery After Thigh Muscle Injury

(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)

The club said he had suffered a ruptured tendon in his right thigh in training last Thursday as the team prepared for the re-start of La Liga next month.

  • Reuters Madrid
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 9:41 AM IST
Share this:

Argentine defender Ramiro Funes Mori will undergo surgery on a thigh muscle injury on Tuesday, his Spanish club Villarreal said on Monday.

The club said he had suffered a ruptured tendon in his right thigh in training last Thursday as the team prepared for the re-start of La Liga next month.

The severity of injury was confirmed after tests on Monday, Villarreal added, but did not say how long they expected him to be sidelined.

The 29-year-old defender joined the Spanish club two years ago from Everton, where he spent three years after a move from River Plate.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading