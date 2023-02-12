Villarreal vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona are set to resume their La Liga campaign with a chance to secure an emphatic 11-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona, in their next fixture, will take on Villarreal in La Liga on Monday. The match between Villarreal and Barcelona will take place at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal. In their first-leg meeting, Barcelona had comfortably clinched a 3-0 win over Villarreal in October last year. Xavi’s men will now head into the game after winning their last six games across all competitions. Moreover, the Catalan giants have dropped points just once in the Spanish league since the FIFA World Cup break. Overall, the Blaugrana have till now conceded just one defeat in La Liga this season.

Meanwhile, Villarreal will come into the game after enduring two defeats on the trot. Quique Setien’s men currently occupy the sixth spot in the La Liga standings.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona will take place on February 13, Monday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Villarreal vs FC Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

At what time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Villarreal vs FC Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga match?

Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD Channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga match?

Villarreal vs FC Barcelona La Liga match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Villarreal vs FC Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Villarreal Predicted Starting Line-up: Pepe Reina, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno, Etienne Capoue, Daniel Parejo, Alex Baena, Samuel Chukwueze, Jose Luis Morales, Yeremi Pino

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alex Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie, Pedri, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

