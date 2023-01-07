Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid are set to kick off their La Liga campaign in the New Year with a match against Villarreal on Saturday, January 7. The match between Villarreal and Real Madrid is scheduled to be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Defending champions Real Madrid have so far managed to claim 12 wins from 15 matches. Carlo Ancelotti’s men, with 38 points under their belt, now claim the second spot in the La Liga standings. In their last domestic league encounter, the galacticos had claimed a convincing 0-2 win over Real Valladolid.

Meanwhile, Villarreal will head into the fixture after getting the better of Valencia 2-1 in their last La Liga match. After claiming 24 points from 15 matches, Villarreal now occupy the seventh spot in the La Liga standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will take place on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Villarreal vs Real Madrid be played?

The La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Villarreal vs Real Madrid begin?

The La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will begin at 8:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Villarreal Predicted Starting Line-up: Pepe Reina, Kiko, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno, Alex Baena, Daniel Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Samuel Chukuweze, Gerard Moreno, Yeremi Pino

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thiabut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Daniel Ceballos, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

