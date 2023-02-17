Vincent Aboubakar Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Tried to Stop Him from Leaving Al Nassr

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar has disclosed how Cristiano Ronaldo tried to convince him to remain at Saudi Arabia-based football Al-Nassr FC. Aboubakar had to give up a foreign player’s slot at Al-Nassr to make way for Ronaldo. The Portuguese star signed a high-profile contract with Al-Nassr to reportedly become the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game. Aboubakar, who had six months left on his Al-Nassr contract, joined Turkish side Besiktas by signing a deal of two and a half years last month. Aboubakar has now revealed that he wanted to leave Al-Nassr due to some ‘family reasons’.

“We talked a bit and his [Cristiano’s] opinion was that he wanted me to stay - I told him no, that I will leave for family reasons," Vincent Aboubakar reportedly told Talents d’Afrique on Canal+.

Vincent Aboubakar also admitted that it was only reasonable to leave following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. “I left a little angry because it was not easy. When Cristiano arrived, [Al Nassr] coach Rudi Garcia called me into his office and told me that normally an international player has to leave, it’s either me or Jaloliddin Masharipov [from Uzbekistan], either me or Pity,” Aboubakar added.

Vincent Aboubakar enjoyed a brilliant run last year in international football. The 31-year-old scored two goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Aboubakar netted a historic goal against Brazil at the group stage. The strike guided Cameroon to a 1-0 win over the five-time FIFA World Cup winners. Cameroon had also become the first-ever African side to get the better of Brazil in a World Cup fixture. Aboubakar also ended his campaign at the African Cup of Nations on home soil in February last year as the highest goal-scorer of the competition. He had found the back of the net eight times in the tournament.

In Club football, Vincent Aboubakar recorded 13 goals and six assists after making 39 appearances for Al-Nassr FC. Aboubakar had joined the Riyadh-based outfit in July 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, reached the career milestone of 500 club goals earlier this month. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner currently has 503 goals in club football.

