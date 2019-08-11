Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vinesh Phogat Suffers Defeat in Final of Medved Event in Belarus

Vinesh Phogat lost to N Malisheva of Russia in the 53kg final of the Medved event on technical superiority.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 10:32 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat Suffers Defeat in Final of Medved Event in Belarus
File photo of Vinesh Phogat (Photo Credit: PTI)
Top Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost to N Malisheva of Russia in the 53kg final of the Medved event in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Vinesh, the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, suffered a 0-10 (technical superiority) defeat against her Russian opponent in the summit clash.

The loss meant that Vinesh failed to win her fourth consecutive gold. She had bagged the top honours at Grand Prix of Spain, Yasar Dogu International and Poland Open recently.

