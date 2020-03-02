Vinicius Jr Breaks Lionel Messi's Record as He Scores in Real Madrid's El Clasico Win

19-year-old Vinicius Jr became the youngest ever to score a goal in the El Clasico breaking Lionel Messi's record, who had got the record when he bagged a hat-trick back in 2007.

While Messi was also 19 years old when he scored the hat-trick, Vinicius trumped him by just 26 days when he found the back of the net in the 71st minute for Real Madrid's first goal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

It all started with Luka Modric sending in a cross from the right flank that Vinicius ran and kept alive and passed behind himself to Karim Benzema. Benzema passed it back to Vinicius and went into the centre. Vinicius dropped the ball back for Toni Kroos, who was given all the time on the ball, and he signalled to Vinicius on the left flank and sent in a stunning through ball for him. Vinicius caught the ball and ran across and struck it home with the ball taking a slight deflection off a sliding Gerard Pique.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in attendance for the match, was also seen celebrating Vinicius' goal from the box. Real Madrid recorded their first El Clasico win since Ronaldo's departure and it happened with him in the stands.

Real Madrid's second goalscorer Mariano Diaz, who came on as a substitute and struck the Capital club's second, became the first Dominican to score for Madrid.

According to Opta statistics, Diaz scored just 50 seconds after his introduction to the pitch and that was the fastest a substitute had found the back of the net since the turn of the century.

The win takes Real Madrid back on top of the La Liga table with 56 points from 26 games, a point ahead than second-placed FC Barcelona.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi's difficult times in the recent Clasicos continued as the Argentine has been unable to score in a Clasico since Cristiano Ronaldo left Madrid in July 2018.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.