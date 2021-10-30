CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vinicius Jr Misses, Philippe Coutinho Returns to Brazil Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Vinicius Junior (L) was not picked for the Brazil squad while Philippe Coutinho was recalled. (AP Photo)

Philippe Coutinho has been recalled to Brazil's national squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina, having last played in October last year.

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been recalled to Brazil’s national squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina. The 29-year-old has not represented the Selecao since October last year because of a left knee injury that twice required surgery. He has made just seven starts for Barcelona across all competitions this season. “He’s a midfielder who creates things, a great player regaining his form," Tite told a news conference on Friday evening. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino also returned to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

But there was no place for 21-year-old attacker Vinicius Junior, despite his impressive form for Real Madrid this season, Xinhua reports. Everton forward Richarlison was also left out as he returns to full fitness following a knee injury.

Brazil will host Colombia in Sao Paulo on November 11 before meeting Argentina in Buenos Aires five days later.

The five-time World Cup winners currently lead the 10-team South American qualifying group with 31 points from 11 matches, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

BRAZIL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Emerson (Manchester City/ENG), Gabriel Chapeco (Gremio)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Emerson Royal (Tottenham/ENG), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica/POR), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fred (Manchester United/ENG), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Gerson (Marseille/FRA), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon/FRA), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP)

Forwards: Antony (Ajax/HOL), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Raphinha (Leeds United/ENG).

first published:October 30, 2021, 16:02 IST