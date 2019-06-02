Narendra Modi
Kohli Curse Greater Than Drake: Twitter Blames India Captain For Tottenham's Champions League Loss
Virat Kohli and Harry Kane had posed for a picture together in London just six days ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final vs Liverpool.
Fans said Virat Kohli's support of Harry Kane ruined Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final. (Photo Credit: Harry Kane)
Tottenham had surprised one and all by reaching the final, surviving two tough clashes against Manchester City (quarter-final) and Ajax Amsterdam (semi-final). They had the belief and prior to Saturday the firepower too but fans believe it was the Virat Kohli curse that struck them.
Kohli is in England for the ICC World Cup 2019 while Harry Kane was practicing with his club at his home ground, the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
Kane took to Twitter to share his photograph with Kohli and said, "After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman."
After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019
Now after Tottenham's loss in Madrid, fans are joking that it is because Kane posed with Kohli for a photograph that the Spurs lost the Champions League final.
Kohli Curse>>>Drake Curse.#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/aideSOu4Tn— loudnproud (@willbAtEtihad) June 1, 2019
#KohliCurse which team he support in football they don't even scored a single goal in the match??????? today#Spurs lost the game in #ucl final (0-2)— Mohamed_Jifran (@jifritweets) June 1, 2019
It also happened in Last year he support #Germany then they were out of #WC by #SouthKorea (0-2) #UCLfinal #lfcvspurs pic.twitter.com/MphR1jYu9E
Liverpool won. Kohli curse is real ????— Rocky Meto (@RockyMeto) June 1, 2019
Reason behind Spurs loss & Kane Form— Arman Khan???????? (@ArmanMonaco) June 2, 2019
Why Spurs Lost UCL#KohliCurse #KohliPanauti pic.twitter.com/dnMVfHRHUN
And Kohli Curse continues! ;__; #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/7GZP7LYxnK— NoFil AsLam (@NoFil_here) June 1, 2019
Remember the Germany Jersey? ??#KohliCurse > #DrakeCurse— D?I?N?O? RIK ?? (@DinoRIk7) June 2, 2019
Last year, Kohli has posted a photo with the German jersey and had proclaimed that he would be supporting the nation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Eventually, Germany put up their worst show at the World Cup in decades and were knocked out with a 2-0 loss to South Korea.
Fans have now drawn the connection between Germany getting knocked out of the World Cup last year and Tottenham losing the European final on Saturday - Virat Kohli support.
Kohli and Drake are a curse to football teams #LIVTOT— Manu Maosa ???? (@Manu_maosa) June 1, 2019
Singer Drake has time and again been labelled as a curse for teams and individuals as surprisingly whoever he poses with or supports ends up losing the match.
Way back when Serena Williams and Drake were dating, Serena loss to Roberta Vinci was also blamed on Drake, who was in attendance.
The Curse has struck once again with Anthony Joshua getting stunned at the hands of Andy Ruiz after clicking a photograph with Drake. Joshua lost his three belts, including world heavyweight champion, after being knocked out by Ruiz.
Back in March, Joshua had posted a photo with Drake and captioned it, "Bout to break the curse #June1st."
Bout to break the curse ?? #June1st pic.twitter.com/UIh3ILUfrE— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) March 21, 2019
However, now that Joshua has lost his bout, fans said Drake curse had struck again.
