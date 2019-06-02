Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Kohli Curse Greater Than Drake: Twitter Blames India Captain For Tottenham's Champions League Loss

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane had posed for a picture together in London just six days ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final vs Liverpool.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 2, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Kohli Curse Greater Than Drake: Twitter Blames India Captain For Tottenham's Champions League Loss
Fans said Virat Kohli's support of Harry Kane ruined Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League final. (Photo Credit: Harry Kane)
Tottenham Hotspur were just one step away from landing their first European trophy but fell short and slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League final at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday.

Tottenham had surprised one and all by reaching the final, surviving two tough clashes against Manchester City (quarter-final) and Ajax Amsterdam (semi-final). They had the belief and prior to Saturday the firepower too but fans believe it was the Virat Kohli curse that struck them.

Kohli is in England for the ICC World Cup 2019 while Harry Kane was practicing with his club at his home ground, the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Kane took to Twitter to share his photograph with Kohli and said, "After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman."


Now after Tottenham's loss in Madrid, fans are joking that it is because Kane posed with Kohli for a photograph that the Spurs lost the Champions League final.









Last year, Kohli has posted a photo with the German jersey and had proclaimed that he would be supporting the nation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Eventually, Germany put up their worst show at the World Cup in decades and were knocked out with a 2-0 loss to South Korea.

Fans have now drawn the connection between Germany getting knocked out of the World Cup last year and Tottenham losing the European final on Saturday - Virat Kohli support.




Singer Drake has time and again been labelled as a curse for teams and individuals as surprisingly whoever he poses with or supports ends up losing the match.

Way back when Serena Williams and Drake were dating, Serena loss to Roberta Vinci was also blamed on Drake, who was in attendance.

The Curse has struck once again with Anthony Joshua getting stunned at the hands of Andy Ruiz after clicking a photograph with Drake. Joshua lost his three belts, including world heavyweight champion, after being knocked out by Ruiz.

Back in March, Joshua had posted a photo with Drake and captioned it, "Bout to break the curse #June1st."



However, now that Joshua has lost his bout, fans said Drake curse had struck again.

