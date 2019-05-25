

After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT

— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019



It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the finals. 👍 pic.twitter.com/Axpb2apmDB



— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2019



Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Saturday met England football captain and Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane.Kane posted a photo of his meeting with Kohli on social media, as cricket and football fans around the world rejoiced.Kane captioned the photo, "After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli (Virat Kohli). A great guy and a brilliant sportsman."Kohli too posted the same photo from his social media, captioning it, "It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane (Harry Kane) and all the best for the finals."Both champions, have a daunting tasks ahead of them, with Kohli leading Team India at the 2019 ICC World Cup, whereas Kane's Spurs will be playing in the UEFA Champions League final.Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took the opportunity to bring to Kane's notice the fact that Kohli is a Chelsea fan. He commented on Kane's twitter post with a photo of Kohli standing with a Chelsea shirt.Chelsea had, in 2014, presented Kohli with a special jersey when he had visited Stamford Bridge, a photo of which the Indian cricket team captain had posted on his Facebook page with a 'Thank You' message.Not only Chelsea, Kohli had last year posed with Southampton striker Danny Ings holding a Saints jersey.