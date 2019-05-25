Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Virat Kohli Poses With Harry Kane, Abhishek Bachchan Pulls Out Old Chelsea Photo to Troll Indian Captain

Team India captain Virat Kohli clicked a photo with Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane, as Abhishek Bachchan decided to troll them with and old picture of the Indian captain posing with a Chelsea jersey.

News18 Sports

Updated:May 25, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Virat Kohli Poses With Harry Kane, Abhishek Bachchan Pulls Out Old Chelsea Photo to Troll Indian Captain
Harry Kane posted a photo with Virat Kohli (left), Abhishek Bachchan replies with old photo (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Saturday met England football captain and Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane.

Kane posted a photo of his meeting with Kohli on social media, as cricket and football fans around the world rejoiced.

Kane captioned the photo, "After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli (Virat Kohli). A great guy and a brilliant sportsman."



Kohli too posted the same photo from his social media, captioning it, "It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane (Harry Kane) and all the best for the finals."





Both champions, have a daunting tasks ahead of them, with Kohli leading Team India at the 2019 ICC World Cup, whereas Kane's Spurs will be playing in the UEFA Champions League final.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took the opportunity to bring to Kane's notice the fact that Kohli is a Chelsea fan. He commented on Kane's twitter post with a photo of Kohli standing with a Chelsea shirt.

Chelsea had, in 2014, presented Kohli with a special jersey when he had visited Stamford Bridge, a photo of which the Indian cricket team captain had posted on his Facebook page with a 'Thank You' message.

Not only Chelsea, Kohli had last year posed with Southampton striker Danny Ings holding a Saints jersey.




(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram