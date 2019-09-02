Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Shortlisted for FIFA The Best Award
The shortlist for all the FIFA The Best awards is out and Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will compete for the top honour.
Virgil van Dijk (L), Lionel Messi (C) and Cristiano Ronaldo are the top nominees for FIFA The Best Men's Player. (Photo Credit: @FIFAcom)
Rome: Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is on the shortlist to add FIFA's best player award to his UEFA Men's Player of the Year honour.
The Dutch international denied Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the European title last week and the same trio are in the running for the FIFA accolade to be announced in Milan on September 23.
Van Dijk starred in Liverpool's triumphant Champions League campaign.
England full-back Lucy Bronze won UEFA's women's award and is on FIFA's shortlist with the United States' World Cup-winning duo Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is up against Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham for best men's coach.
Phil Neville, who led England's women to a World Cup semi-final, is up for the women's coach award with the USA's Jill Ellis and Sarina Wiegman who guided European champions the Netherlands to the World Cup final.
FIFA THE BEST SHORTLISTS
Men's player:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)
Women's player:
Lucy Bronze (Lyon/England), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA)
#TheBest Women’s Player Finalists
@mPinoe pic.twitter.com/rcYVO7LvZU
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) September 2, 2019
Men's coach: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham) Women's coach: Jill Ellis (USA), Phil Neville (England), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands) Women's goalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Paris St-Germain/Chile), Hedvig Lindahl (Wolfsburg/Sweden), Sari van Veenendaal (Atletico Madrid/Netherlands)
#TheBest Women’s Goalkeeper Finalists
@SarivVeenendaal pic.twitter.com/w0JxrRabZc
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) September 2, 2019
Men's goalkeeper:
Alisson (Liverpool/Brazil), Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany)
Puskas award (for best goal):
Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Real Betis), Juan Quintero (River Plate v Racing Club), Daniel Zsori (Debrecen v Ferencvaros)
#Puskas Award Finalists
Lionel Messi
Daniel Zsori pic.twitter.com/NrdlgNh1Re
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 2, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Fan Compiles Reactions of Superheroes When They Realised They are Going to Die
- Your Paytm, Amazon Pay And PhonePe Wallet Will Work as Usual, till February 2020
- If Not for Virat Kohli, Bumrah's Test Hat-Trick Would Have Remained a Distant Dream
- French Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Horrific High-Speed Crash in Belgian Grand Prix
- Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved