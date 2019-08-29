Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

Virgil van Dijk, Lucy Bronze Win UEFA Player of the Year Awards

Virgil van Dijk pipped Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the Men's Player of the Year award, as Lucy Bronze was the adjudged the best woman.

AFP

Updated:August 29, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Virgil van Dijk, Lucy Bronze Win UEFA Player of the Year Awards
Virgil van Dijk won the men's UEFA Player of the Year award (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Monaco: Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award on Thursday, edging out Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Lucy Bronze took the women's prize.

Dutchman Van Dijk starred as Liverpool won their sixth European Cup last season with a 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

"I need to thank my teammates, without them I would not have achieved what I have achieved," Van Dijk told BT Sport.

"It's been a long road and it's part of my journey. I'm very proud to get this trophy. It's credit to everyone who has helped me."

The 28-year-old is the first defender to win the award since the inaugural edition in 2010-11.

He moved to Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for a then-world record fee for a defender of £75 million ($91.4 million), immediately helping them reach that season's Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid.

But Van Dijk was a key figure as Liverpool won their first major trophy since 2012 last term, while also setting a club-record points tally in finishing second by a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

"I wasn't 18 and went straight to the top. I had to work every step of the way," added Van Dijk, who was also part of the Netherlands side who lost the inaugural Nations League final to Ronaldo's Portugal.

Messi and Ronaldo had claimed five of the previous eight awards between them, with Andres Iniesta (2012), Franck Ribery (2013) and Luka Modric (2018) completing the winners' list.

"It's not easy but of course we have a good relationship," said Ronaldo of Messi.

"We have not yet had dinner but it is nice. We push each other and it's good to be part of the history of football."

Ronaldo's first season in Italy after joining Juventus from Real Madrid brought him a Serie A winners' medal, but the Turin giants suffered a shock Champions League quarter-final loss to Ajax.

"It was a special year," said the 34-year-old.

Lucy Bronze Lucy Bronze won the UEFA women's player of the year (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Full-back Bronze won the Women's Champions League title with Lyon before helping England reach the women's World Cup semi-finals.

"We had an amazing season, winning the treble," said Bronze of Lyon's exploits. "I think any of my teammates could have been up here receiving the award today."

The 27-year-old Bronze is the first English player to win either of the UEFA player of the year titles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram