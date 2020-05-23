VIT vs DIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 FK Vitebsk vs FC Dinamo Minsk Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Dinamo Minsk will travel to FK Vitebsk in their weekend fixture of the Belarus Premier League 2020. The Belarus Premier League 2020 VIT vs DIN game will be played at Stadyen Central’ny Vitsyebski, Belarus.

While the home side are sitting at the 11th spot with 12 points from nine matches in the league, the visitors are at one spot below at the 12th position with equal points from nine games.



Dinamo Minsk have won four of their league games and lost five; Vitebsk, meanwhile, have won, drawn and lost three matches each.

The Belarus Premier League 2020 FK Vitebsk vs FC Dinamo Minsk Minsk match will take place on May 23 (Saturday) at 11 pm.

Belarus Premier League 2020 VIT vs DIN Dream 11 Predictions

Vitebsk had an admirable run in the tournament during the beginning of this season. But having been denied scoring three points from continuous four matches has brought them to a low spot.

Dinamo, on the other hand, have mixed experience ahead of Saturday's game.

Dream11 Prediction VIT vs DIN Goalkeeper: D Gushchenko

Dream11 Prediction VIT vs DIN Defenders: M Shevtsov, M Goropevshek, D Dinga

Dream11 Prediction VIT vs DIN Midfielders: R Danilov, M Pavlovsky, M Kalenchuk, W Maranhao

Dream11 Prediction VIT vs DIN Strikers: V Klimovich, I Bhakhar, I Nicolaescu

FK Vitebsk Probable Playing XI: Guschenko, Cesar, Klopotsky, Chalov, Nazarenko, Wanderson, Kalenchuk, Skitov, Gurenko, Nicolaescu, Carioca

Dinamo Minsk Probable Playing XI: Plotnikov, Shevtsov, Goropevshek, Dinga, Shitov, Danilov, Pavlovsky, Kozlov, Sukhotsky, Klimovich, Bhakhar