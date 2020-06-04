VIT vs SCP Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League Vitoria SC vs Sporting Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Vitoria SC will be facing Sporting in their upcoming fixture in Portuguese League on Friday, June 5. The match will begin at 1:45am and will be played at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes. In terms of points table, Vitoria SC are at 7th spot while Sporting are placed at number 4. Till now, VIT have managed to score 37 points out of 24 matches, while Sporting have 42 points in its kitty.

The last match that Vitoria SC played was against Benfica. Result of the match was a draw as both the teams managed to score one goal each.

Sporting, on the other hand, have won the last match that they played against Aves. The team won the match by a margin of two goals.

VIT vs SCP Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Vitoria SC Vs Sporting Portuguese League Dream11 Team

Portuguese League VIT vs SCP Dream 11Prediction, Vitoria SC Vs Sporting Captain: B Duarte

Portuguese League VIT vs SCP Dream 11Prediction, Vitoria SC Vs Sporting Vice Captain: L Vietto

Portuguese League VIT vs SCP Dream 11Prediction, Vitoria SC Vs Sporting Goalkeeper: D Jesus

Portuguese League VIT vs SCP Dream 11Prediction, Vitoria SC Vs Sporting Defenders: M Acuna, S Ristovski, F Hanin, V Garcia.

Portuguese League VIT vs SCP Dream 11Prediction, Vitoria SC Vs Sporting Midfielders: J Teixeria, D Pereria, F Geradles

Portuguese League VIT vs SCP Dream 11Prediction, Vitoria SC Vs Sporting Strikers: B Duarte, M Edwards, L Vietto

Portuguese League Vitoria SC Probable XI vs Sporting: D Jesus (GK); F Hanin, F Venancio, V Bondarenko, V Garcia; D Pereira, J Teixeira, A Andre, D Poha; M Edwards, B Duarte

Portuguese League Sporting Probable XI vs Vitoria SC: L Maximiano (GK); S Coates, J Mathieu, M Acuna, L Neto, S Ristovski; F Geraldes, G Plata, R Battaglia; L Vietto, A Sporar