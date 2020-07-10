VIT vs VIC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League, Vitoria SC vs Gil Vicente Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Vitoria SC (VIT) will welcome Gil Vicente (VIC) at 9:30 PM on Friday July 10 for their upcoming fixture in the ongoing Portuguese League. The match will be played at the Estadio D Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes. Both the teams have been on the winning side in their latest fixtures. VIT defeated Portimonense on July 4 after managing a score of 1-0. VIC on the other hand beat Rio Ave on July 5 by the exact same score of 1-0.
Currently, the hosts are at number 7 while VIC are placed at number 12 on the point table.
Vitoria SC vs Gil Vicente Portuguese League Dream11 Team
Portuguese League VIT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Vitoria SC vs Gil Vicente Captain: Baraye
Portuguese League VIT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Vitoria SC vs Gil Vicente Vice-Captain: Garcia
Portuguese League VIT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Vitoria SC vs Gil Vicente Goalkeeper: Cesar
Portuguese League VIT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Vitoria SC vs Gil Vicente Defenders: Venanico, Garcia, Sacko
Portuguese League VIT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Vitoria SC vs Gil Vicente Midfielders: Pereira, Andre, Soares, Baraye
Portuguese League VIT vs VIC Dream 11 Prediction, Vitoria SC vs Gil Vicente Strikers: Duarte, Vieira
Portuguese League VIT probable lineup vs VIC: Duarte, Pereira, Andre, Venanico, Garcia, Sacko, Suliman, Douglas, Agu, Pepe, Davidson
Portuguese League VIC probable Playing XI vs VIT: Cesar, Soares, Baraye, Vieira, Pinto, Banguera, Rodrigao, Gomes, Goncalves, Lourency, Ribeiro