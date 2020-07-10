VIT vs VIC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League, Vitoria SC vs Gil Vicente Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Vitoria SC (VIT) will welcome Gil Vicente (VIC) at 9:30 PM on Friday July 10 for their upcoming fixture in the ongoing Portuguese League. The match will be played at the Estadio D Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes. Both the teams have been on the winning side in their latest fixtures. VIT defeated Portimonense on July 4 after managing a score of 1-0. VIC on the other hand beat Rio Ave on July 5 by the exact same score of 1-0.

Currently, the hosts are at number 7 while VIC are placed at number 12 on the point table.

Vitoria SC vs Gil Vicente Dream11 Team

Captain: Baraye

Vice-Captain: Garcia

Goalkeeper: Cesar

Defenders: Venanico, Garcia, Sacko

Midfielders: Pereira, Andre, Soares, Baraye

Strikers: Duarte, Vieira

VIT probable lineup: Duarte, Pereira, Andre, Venanico, Garcia, Sacko, Suliman, Douglas, Agu, Pepe, Davidson

VIC probable lineup: Cesar, Soares, Baraye, Vieira, Pinto, Banguera, Rodrigao, Gomes, Goncalves, Lourency, Ribeiro