FIFA World Cup 2018: Vladimir Putin Gives Fans Visa-free Russia Entry All Year
Foreign supporters who currently have fan IDs will be able to benefit from multiple entries into the Russian Federation without a visa until the end of the year.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino and President of Russia Vladimir Putin during the presentation as Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic talks to President of France Emmanuel Macron and President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. (REUTERS)
Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that foreign visitors holding "fan ID" cards for the World Cup could have visa-free entry to Russia for the rest of 2018, news agencies reported.
"Foreign supporters who currently have fan IDs will be able to benefit from multiple entries into the Russian Federation without a visa until the end of the year," agencies quoted him as saying after France's victory over Croatia in the World Cup final in Moscow.
Putin said Russia could be "proud" of its hosting of the football World Cup, judging it a success "in every respect" after Sunday's final.
"We can surely be proud of how we organised this tournament," Putin said in televised comments after France's victory against Croatia.
The fan IDs which permitted ticket-holders to enter Russia during the World Cup had initially been due to expire on July 25.
Now, "foreign supporters who currently have fan IDs will be able to benefit from multiple entries into the Russian Federation without a visa until the end of the year," Putin said.
Despite the high diplomatic tension between Moscow and the West, world football officials and personalities, as well as world leaders, have lined up to praise Russia's hosting of the tournament.
Russian leaders revelled in Sunday night's dramatic match after French players lifted the trophy.
The game was watched by Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.
Putin said he had congratulated both leaders.
"A score of 4-2 in a final -- I can't remember seeing a score like that and few people could," Putin said.
"Both teams were magnificent... I am sure everyone liked the way they played, and so did I."
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Instagram: "A marvellous final! France are champions. Russia has organised the best World Cup."
The Russian foreign ministry congratulated France for its victory in an official tweet.
"Congratulations to the @FrenchTeam for their second title and thank you for this feast of football!" it wrote.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
