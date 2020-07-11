VLD vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Real Valladolid vs Barcelona - Playing XI, Football

Barcelona will look to regain their top position in the league standings when they aim to stay alive in La Liga title chase Real Valladolid on June 11, Saturday. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona match will be played at the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. In the last outing, Barce defeated bottom-placed Espanyol 1-0. The reigning champions, who are one point behind Real Madrid, will be hunting for the three points in the upcoming away game. On the other side, Real Valladolid have 39 points and they are in 14th slot. In their last fixture, Valladolid lost to Valencia 2-1. The kick off time for La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona is 11 pm.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: VLD vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Valladolid will see the return of Oscar Plano from the suspension bench but they have a series of injury concerns ahead of the game night.

Meanwhile Sandro Ramirez and Sergi Guardiola are expected to feature from the first whistle.

As for Barca, Ousmane Dembele is once again not available for the upcoming game. Ansu Fati will be seen on the suspension bench.

Frenkie de Jong has returned from the injury bench and is expected to get a place in the starting XI.

La Liga 2019-20 VLD vs BAR , Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Dream11 Captain: Messi

La Liga 2019-20 VLD vs BAR , Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Dream11 Vice-Captain: Griezmann

La Liga 2019-20 VLD vs BAR , Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Dream11 Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

La Liga 2019-20 VLD vs BAR , Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Dream11 Defender: Roberto, Pique, Salisu, Alba

La Liga 2019-20 VLD vs BAR , Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Dream11 Midfielder: Perez, De Jong, Busquets

La Liga 2019-20 VLD vs BAR , Real Valladolid vs Barcelona Dream11 Striker: Ramirez, Griezmann, Messi

La Liga 2019-20 Valladolid possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Masip; Antonito, Olivas, Salisu, Martinez; Fede, Perez; Plano, Hervias, Guardiola; Ramirez

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Valladolid: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi