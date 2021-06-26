WAL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark: Wales will be up against Denmark on Saturday in the first UEFA European Championship 2020 last-16 tie at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

Wales finished second to Italy in Group A. The Red Dragons are hoping to emulate their dream run from the 2016 Euros, where they reached the semifinals. Wales’ terrific run in that season was ended by Portugal. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led outfit went on to win the prestigious event.

On the other hand, the Danes will also aim for a fairytale ending after a heartbreaking start to their campaign. Denmark’s Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered an on-field cardiac arrest in their opening match against Finland.

Ahead of the round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Denmark; here is everything you need to know:

WAL vs DEN Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the WAL vs DEN match in India

WAL vs DEN Live Streaming

The match between WAL vs DEN is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

WAL vs DEN Match Details

The match between WAL vs DEN will be played on Saturday, June 26, at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The game will start at 9:30 pm (IST).

WAL vs DEN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Yussuf Poulsen

Vice-Captain: Kieffer Moore

WAL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Danny Ward

Defenders: Daniel Wass, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Joakim Maehle

Midfielders: Mikkel Damsgaard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey

Forwards: Yussuf Poulsen, Kieffer Moore

Wales vs Denmark probable XI:

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore

Denmark Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Yussuf Poulsen

