WAL vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Wales and Switzerland: Wales will kick-start their UEFA European Championships campaign against Switzerland on Saturday. The match between Wales and Switzerland will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium at 06:30 pm (IST). Going into the match, Wales will draw confidence from the previous edition of the league in 2016, when they reached the semi-finals. However, Wales are not in very good form. They have failed in netting a single goal in their last two international friendlies. Wales lost their first friendly against France 3-0 and then played out a goalless draw against Albania.

On the other hand, Switzerland are high on confidence, having hammered Liechtenstein 7-0 last week. Before that, Switzerland defeated the United States of America (USA) 2-1 on May 30. The Swiss team’s best performance in the league came in the 2016 edition when they reached round 16 of the prestigious event.

WAL vs SUI Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the WAL vs SUI match in India.

WAL vs SUI Live Streaming

The match between WAL vs SUI is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

WAL vs SUI Match Details

The match between WAL vs SUI will be played on Saturday, June 12, at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. The game will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

WAL vs SUI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Gareth Bale

Vice-Captain: Xherdan Shaqiri

WAL vs SUI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Danny Ward

Defenders: Connor Roberts, Chris Gunter, Kevin Mbabu

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey

Strikers: Gareth Bale, Haris Seferovi, Breel Embolo

Wales Predicted Starting line-up: Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey; Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale

Switzerland Predicted Starting line-up: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodríguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here