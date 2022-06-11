Wales vs Belgium Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Belgium will lock horns against Wales in an enthralling fixture of the UEFA Nations League. Both teams have had a bad start to their campaign after losing their respective opening fixtures.

Wales would be looking to make a strong comeback in front of their home crowd. The return of star players like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey after being left out by Rob Page in the match against Poland will be a big boost for the Welsh side.

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez’s side will try to regain momentum in the tournament after being humiliated by the Dutch team in their opening fixture. Star forward Romelu Lukaku’s injury would be a concern for Belgium as they lack another prolific striker in the squad. Senior players like Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard will have to take up the goal-scoring responsibility for Belgium.

Ahead of the Nations League match between Wales and Belgium, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Belgium be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Belgium will take place on June 12, Sunday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Belgium be played?

The match between Wales and Belgium will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Belgium begin?

The match between Wales and Belgium will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wales and Belgium match?

The match between Wales and Belgium will be telecast live on the Sony sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wales and Belgium match?

The match between Wales and Belgium will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Wales and Belgium Possible Staring XI:

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Danny Ward (Gk), Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Wes Burns, Jonathan Williams, Matthew Smith, Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James, Harry Wilson, Gareth Bale

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Koen Casteels (Gk), Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel,Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.