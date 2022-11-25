Wales vs Iran Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, November 25

Wales and Iran will face-off in an exciting Group B encounter on Friday. England routed Iran 6-2 in their last match and faced an uphill task as far as qualification to the round of 16 is concerned. Meanwhile, Wales snatched a 1-1 draw against the United States, courtesy of Gareth Bale’s goal from the spot. This is a must-win match for Iran if they are to harbour any ambitions of going deep in the tournament. They surely will take inspiration from the stunning win of Saudi Arabia against high-vaunted Argentina. Mehdi Taremi found the back of the net twice against England and Iran will depend on him on Friday. Wales will seek to execute their plans against Taremi and try to exploit Iran’s vulnerable defence. The Welsh can significantly improve their chances of progressing to the round of 16 if they pick up maximum points against Iran.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran will be played on November 25, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on November 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran ?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran will be telecast on the Sports18 and Sports 18 HD Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran ?

The FIFA World Cup match between Wales and Iran will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Wales vs Iran Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gareth Bale

Vice-Captain: Mehdi Taremi

Suggested Playing XI for Wales vs Iran Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Wayne Hennessey

DEF: Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini

MID: Ali Karimi, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu

ST: Mehdi Taremi, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore

FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs Iran - XIs

Wales: Wayne Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Neco Williams; Daniel James, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore

Iran: Hossein Hosseini; Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ali Karimi, Ali Gholizadeh; Mehdi Taremi

