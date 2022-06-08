Wales vs Netherlands Football Live Streaming: How to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Coverage on TV And Online

After suffering a 2-1 defeat in the first match of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Wales will be desperately looking to get back on winning track as they are set to face Netherlands on Thursday (June 9). The match between Wales and Netherlands will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff.

In the first match Wales coach Rob Page had decided to rest key players like Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies keeping an eye on their FIFA World Cup qualifying match. Although Wales managed to score an early goal against Poland, they could not restrict the Polish from netting two goals in the second half.

The Dutch team, on the other hand, have a good record against Wales as they have managed to defeat Wales every single time across all competitions.

Ahead of Thursday’s (June 9) UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Netherlands; here is all you need to know:

What date 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Netherlands will be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Netherlands will take place on June 9, Thursday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Netherlands be played?

The match between Wales and Netherlands will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Netherlands begin?

The match between Wales and Netherlands will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Wales vs Netherlands match?

Wales vs Netherlands match will be televised on the Sony sports network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wales vs Netherlands match?

Wales vs Netherlands match is available to be streamed live on the Sonyliv app and website.

Wales and Netherlands Possible Starting XIs

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Danny Ward, Chris Mepham, Chris Gunter, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jonathan Williams, Joe Morrell, Wes Burns, Dylan Levitt, Matt Smith, Daniel James, Kieffer Moore

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Flekken; Matthijs de Ligt, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Teun Koopmeiners, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

