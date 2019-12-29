Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
1-min read

Want to Act in a Movie after I Retire: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo said that he wants to act in films after he retires from football.

IANS

December 29, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Want to Act in a Movie after I Retire: Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Dubai: International football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said that he wants to try his skills in acting once he is done playing football.

"One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie," the Portugal captain was quoted as saying by ESPNFC at Dubai International Sports Conference on Saturday night.

Ronaldo, who plays for Italian champions Juventus, said he sees himself playing in the near future. He added that he wants to "continue my studies after retiring from football."

Ronaldo has won four of his five Ballon d'Or awards and three Champions League titles while with Real Madrid before joining Juventus in the summer of 2018.

He bagged his first Champions League trophy with Manchester United before his move to Spain.

