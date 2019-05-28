English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Want to Build a Tactically Strong Team: New Mohun Bagan Coach Kibu Vicuna
Kibu Vicuna, the new Spanish coach of Mohun Bagan, is eager to begin his work at the club and added that he would like his players to be "tactically" strong as a unit.
Kibu Vicuna watns to build on postives of last year (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...
Kolkata: Mohun Bagan's new Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna Monday said his main focus is on building a "tactically" strong team which can easily adopt to attacking style of play.
The former champions had a forgettable I-League season this year, losing to arch-rivals East Bengal twice and ended their campaign with a disappointing fifth place finish.
With no clarity on the next I-League, there are speculations that Bagan would join the Indian Super League along with East Bengal and both the Kolkata giants are presently busy in team building.
"I would like to build a strong team tactically and also adopt an offensive style of play. We should be to control the tempo of the games," the 47-year-old said in the club's website.
"More than the shapes we have to build our own style and model of play. I would like to have Mohun Bagan play good offensive football. This is our objective," the UEFA Pro Licence holder said.
Vicuna, who coached Poland First Division side 'Ekstraklasa' previously, is busy taking inputs from the club here and is also watching videos of Indian players to prepare himself for his new assignment.
"We are working with the club in order to get better players. I am watching the games from last season. I gave the club my opinion about the players and I gave suggestions about what we need to improve. I also gave the names of some Indian players who play in other teams. Also, I want to see the young players of Mohun Bagan youth teams," he said.
"I read a lot about Indian football. Last season there were a lot of Spanish players and coaches in this country. I had other possibilities but I felt that I had to take up this big challenge.
"First we have to train the team and know the players' abilities. Then, we have to meet them in order to know their strengths and weaknesses. I would also like to train individually with the players in order to help them to improve their quality. I also want to have a look at the young players of the club," he added.
Vicuna has roped in Tomasz Tchorz as his assistant. The duo had worked together at Wisla Plock in Poland. Ranjan Chowdhury will be Vicuna's second deputy.
The Mariners have retained eight players -- Shankar Roy, Arijit Bagui, Sukhdev Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Gurjinder Kumar, Shilton D'Silva, Britto PM and Azharuddin Mallick.
Vicuna's first challenge will be the Calcutta Football League where Bagan ended arch-rivals East Bengal's dominance to win the title after eight years.
"We are going to prepare for Calcutta Football League as best as possible. We have to be ready to face everything. We are a professional team and we have to be prepared," he said.
Asked if he was looking forward to the derby against East Bengal, Vicuna said: "Yes, I heard about it. In Poland also I have seen the rivalry between Legia Waraw and Polonia Warszawa, Lech Poznan and Polonia Warszawa. In all countries there are a lot of football rivalries.
The former champions had a forgettable I-League season this year, losing to arch-rivals East Bengal twice and ended their campaign with a disappointing fifth place finish.
With no clarity on the next I-League, there are speculations that Bagan would join the Indian Super League along with East Bengal and both the Kolkata giants are presently busy in team building.
"I would like to build a strong team tactically and also adopt an offensive style of play. We should be to control the tempo of the games," the 47-year-old said in the club's website.
"More than the shapes we have to build our own style and model of play. I would like to have Mohun Bagan play good offensive football. This is our objective," the UEFA Pro Licence holder said.
Vicuna, who coached Poland First Division side 'Ekstraklasa' previously, is busy taking inputs from the club here and is also watching videos of Indian players to prepare himself for his new assignment.
"We are working with the club in order to get better players. I am watching the games from last season. I gave the club my opinion about the players and I gave suggestions about what we need to improve. I also gave the names of some Indian players who play in other teams. Also, I want to see the young players of Mohun Bagan youth teams," he said.
"I read a lot about Indian football. Last season there were a lot of Spanish players and coaches in this country. I had other possibilities but I felt that I had to take up this big challenge.
"First we have to train the team and know the players' abilities. Then, we have to meet them in order to know their strengths and weaknesses. I would also like to train individually with the players in order to help them to improve their quality. I also want to have a look at the young players of the club," he added.
Vicuna has roped in Tomasz Tchorz as his assistant. The duo had worked together at Wisla Plock in Poland. Ranjan Chowdhury will be Vicuna's second deputy.
The Mariners have retained eight players -- Shankar Roy, Arijit Bagui, Sukhdev Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Gurjinder Kumar, Shilton D'Silva, Britto PM and Azharuddin Mallick.
Vicuna's first challenge will be the Calcutta Football League where Bagan ended arch-rivals East Bengal's dominance to win the title after eight years.
"We are going to prepare for Calcutta Football League as best as possible. We have to be ready to face everything. We are a professional team and we have to be prepared," he said.
Asked if he was looking forward to the derby against East Bengal, Vicuna said: "Yes, I heard about it. In Poland also I have seen the rivalry between Legia Waraw and Polonia Warszawa, Lech Poznan and Polonia Warszawa. In all countries there are a lot of football rivalries.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Kaif Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral, Thanks Indian Fans
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results