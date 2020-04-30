FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Want to Manage Tottenham Hotspur Again and Lead Them to a Title: Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Mauricio Pochettino said before he dies, he wants to try to manage Tottenham Hotspur to one title.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 3:01 PM IST
Share this:

London: Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated his desire to return to the London-based football club and lead them to glory in future. He sat at the Spurs hotseat between 2014-2019 before getting sacked by the owners last year after a string of poor results.

Pochettino stated he would like to end what he started at Tottenham and didn't rule out a return in future.

"It was an amazing journey that finished in the way no one wanted it to finish," the Argentine told BT Sport. "But deeper in my soul, in my heart I am sure our ways will cross again. For sure, from now since the day I left the club my dream is one day to be back and try to finish the work we didn't finish."

Pochettino was a fan favourite at Spurs as he assembled one of the most exciting young teams in the Premier League. He constantly challenged the top teams of the land and even led them to a Champions League final.

Despite reaching such heights, he couldn't land a trophy with Tottenham. Pochettino stated he would want to come back and win a trophy for the 'amazing' fans of the club.

"It was an amazing journey, we were so close to winning the right trophies, the Premier League, the Champions League, we were very close," he said.

"Maybe in five years maybe in ten years, but before I die I want to manage Tottenham again and try, if it is possible, to win one title.

"I want to feel what It means to win one title with Tottenham because the fans are amazing and the love we received was amazing and that's a good opportunity to send and pay back all the love they showed us from day one."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres