Want to See India in Upcoming World Cup along with Brazil: Cafu

Cafu, on his recent visit to Hooghly in Wes Bengal, said he wants to see the Indian football team playing in the World Cup. Two-time World Cup-winning Brazilian football legend was spotted at the Bangur Park area of Rishra on Sunday morning, where he spent time with fans and also played football with children.

On Dashami, Rishra’s Jagdhatri Puja took on a different dimension, as Cafu came to see the festivities. The Brazilian legend, along with his wife Diego, posted a photo of their visit on social media. The picture went viral in no time as some even commented: “Rab Ne Bana di Jodi”.

On Sunday morning, with his wife Diego, Cafu has also visited Shishir Udayan of Hoogly’s Rishra in a completely different rhythm,where was seen in a completely different avatar. His wife in white sari while Cafu in t-shirt. Both of them stood in front of Goddess Jagaddhatri and bowed their hands.

He came to Hooghly on Sunday morning and cancer-survivor Bikash and congratulated him for coming through. Bikash couldn’t hold back his tears when he saw his favorite footballer in front of him. Cafu expressed how he felt when he comes to West Bengal, saying that he was moved by the love of Indian people for football and their love for the Brazilian team. At the same time, he said how optimistic he is about the Indian football team. He is hopeful that Indian football team will play football world cup with Brazil very soon.

