Want to Win Every competition, Have ISL Title to Defend: Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri said that he is looking forward to leading from the front yet again for Bengaluru FC in the new season of the Indian Super League.
Sunil Chhteri (Photo Credit: ISL)
Bengaluru: Charismatic striker Sunil Chhetri says his role of leading by example has only got underlined more emphatically with the Bengaluru FC, which is gearing up to defend its ISL title from October 21.
"When I signed with the club in 2013, I came with the responsibility of leading by example and bringing everything I have to the table in a bid to help the club win trophies. Six years on, nothing has changed. If anything, that role has only been underlined more emphatically," said Chhetri.
Chhetri has been the star performer for his side since it joined the Indian Super League (ISL) two seasons ago.
Bengaluru have won at least one trophy every season and have laid their hands on every domestic trophy they have fought for.
No team has successfully defended the title. ATK and Chennaiyin FC failed twice and Chhetri is determined to change the trend.
"We want to win every competition we are a part of. There's the ISL title to defend, and we know it's only going to be tougher this season. Importantly, we are back in Asian competition and we've shown on more than one occasion that we can compete and do well. We would like to keep giving a good account of ourselves there and challenge for the title," said Chhetri.
Bengaluru have a formidable side this season with the addition of India international Ashique Kuruniyan, former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Raphael Augusto and Spanish striker Manuel Onwu.
