War in Ukraine: Eintracht Frankfurt Ends Partnership with Russian Firm Kaspersky

On Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt said that they have ended their partnership with Russian software company Kaspersky following a German government warning.

The Bundesliga club said they were warned by Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) about the reliability of the Russian maker of cyber security systems.

In a statement, the club said the decision was based on “facts not nationalities".

“The trust in Kaspersky’s products and services to provide protection has changed decisively," said a club spokesman.

“We have notified Kaspersky that we are terminating the sponsorship agreement immediately."

Eintracht contacted BSI after Russia invaded Ukraine to ask about Kaspersky and had initially suspended the partnership deal.

The club reportedly donated 150,000 euros ($165,000) of sponsorship received from Kaspersky to a Ukraine aid charity.

A fortnight ago, second division Schalke ended their partnership with energy supplier Gazprom over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

