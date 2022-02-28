War in Ukraine: England Will Not Play Against Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

England’s Football Association said on Sunday that the England football team will not play any matches against Russia for the foreseeable future to ”whole-heartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership” after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, The FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixture for the foreseeable future. This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group, or para football." the statement read.

Other countries have also announced they will not play soccer matches against Russia.

