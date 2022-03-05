War in Ukraine: Premier League Planning to Terminate Broadcast of All Matches in Russia

To show their support for Ukraine following the country’s invasion by Russia, the English Premier League is mulling to not broadcast any of their matches in Russia.

In an interview with The Financial Times, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said that their broadcast contracts in Russia are “under review” and are trying to either suspend or terminate it, as reported by Daily Mail.

Along with this, a new six-year contract valued at £41m with Match TV due to start next season, might also be cancelled as the broadcaster is owned by Gazprom Media is owned by the Russian bank Gazprombank. The decision would be taken next week at a meeting of the clubs.

Another deal with Rambler Media, owned by Sberbank, again a Russian bank, has three months left.

This season’s rights fees of £6million have already been paid. The club’s decision would be based on ethical grounds rather than commercial. Although the Match Tv contract values a considerable amount, it doesn’t affect the Premier League much because of their £5bn broadcast deal worldwide.

Along with this, the Premier League has decided to show its support for Ukraine throughout all matches this weekend. All team captains are to wear a special armband that would have blue and yellow colour coding in accordance with the Ukrainian national flag. Everybody at the stadium has been requested to participate in a moment of reflection and solidarity towards the war-hit nation before kick-off and the screens at the ground will display the words “Football Stands Together” against the Ukrainian Flag-themed backdrop.

As the situation in Ukraine worsens, the death toll has reportedly crossed over 2,000 which includes Ukrainian troopers, civilians and children.

