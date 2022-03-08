State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
War in Ukraine: Premier League Suspends Deal With Russian Broadcaster

The Premier League will also donate £1 million to support the people affected by the war. (AFP Photo)

The decision was made at a shareholders' meeting in London.

The Premier League announced Tuesday it was suspending its broadcast deal with its Russian broadcast partner following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Premier League will also donate £1 million ($1.3 million) to support the people affected by the war.

“The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate £1 million to support the people of Ukraine," a statement issued by England’s top-flight said.

“The league strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted."

