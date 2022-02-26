War in Ukraine: Roman Abramovich's Daughter Sofia Shares Anti-Vladimir Putin Message

The daughter of Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, Sofia shared an anti-Vladimir Putin message on social media following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, the Russian President declared war on Ukraine, sparking calls for sanctions from the British government on Russia and on people close to the country’s leadership.

On Friday, there were questions raised on Roman Abramovich’s ownership of the London club and the Russian oligarch faced criticism over his relationship with Putin. Abramovich vehemently denies it but he is yet to break his silence on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, his daughter has.

The 27-year-old heiress posted a graphic on her Instagram Stories which criticised Putin, Daily Mail reported. Her post featured the word ‘Russia’ crossed out and above it, it read “Putin wants a war with Ukraine”. Her post also showed the Russian leader in a danger sign with the caption that read, “The biggest and most successful lie of the Kremlin’s propaganda is that most Russians stand with Putin.”

Sofia’s public outrage comes after growing calls on her father to be personally targeted with sanctions.

Roman Abramovich was named by a group of 24 British MPs from six parties, as being one of 35 oligarchs identified by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as one of the key enablers of the “kleptocracy” run by Putin, the BBC reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched sanctions against the Russian state and numerous individuals in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. However, Abramovich is not known to be among them. The Chelsea owner withdrew his UK visa in 2018 and has since gained European Union citizenship with Israel and Portugal - significantly reducing his trips to Stamford Bridge to watch his team live.

The Premier League has declined to comment on Abramovich issue. But the sporting world has widely condemned the Russian invasion.

