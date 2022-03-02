CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#Bollywood#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Football » War in Ukraine: Two Ukrainian Footballers Die in Combat
1-MIN READ

War in Ukraine: Two Ukrainian Footballers Die in Combat

Vitalii Sapylo and Dymytro Martynenko (Twitter)

Vitalii Sapylo and Dymytro Martynenko (Twitter)

FIFPro has announced the tragic death of Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martnenko as a result of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Sports Desk

FIFPro has announced the tragic death of Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martnenko as a result of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

RELATED NEWS

21-year-old Vitalii Sapylo, a youth team player in the ranks of Karpaty Lviv’s, was announced dead on Friday and confirmed by the team.

Russian bombs also hit the home of Dmytro Martynenko, another footballer who played for FC Gostomel.

“Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25), football’s first reported losses in this war," FIFPRO announced.

“May they both rest in peace."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags
first published:March 02, 2022, 08:02 IST