War in Ukraine: Two Ukrainian Footballers Die in Combat

FIFPro has announced the tragic death of Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martnenko as a result of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
21-year-old Vitalii Sapylo, a youth team player in the ranks of Karpaty Lviv’s, was announced dead on Friday and confirmed by the team.
Russian bombs also hit the home of Dmytro Martynenko, another footballer who played for FC Gostomel.
“May they both rest in peace."
