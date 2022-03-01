CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » War in Ukraine: UEFA Cancel Gazprom Sponsorship Deal
1-MIN READ

War in Ukraine: UEFA Cancel Gazprom Sponsorship Deal

Advertisement of the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom displayed on an advertising board as Benfica fans attend the second half of the Champions League round of 16, first leg, football match between Benfica and Ajax at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca

Advertisement of the Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom displayed on an advertising board as Benfica fans attend the second half of the Champions League round of 16, first leg, football match between Benfica and Ajax at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca

UEFA has decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions. The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions, and UEFA EURO 2024.

UEFA has cancelled its sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom, the European football governing body said on Monday, reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

”UEFA has decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions. The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions, and UEFA EURO 2024.

The sponsorship deal has been in place since 2012 and has been reported to be worth around 40 million euros per season.

UEFA and FIFA announced on Monday that all Russian national and club teams were suspended from international football.

Tags
first published:March 01, 2022, 11:09 IST