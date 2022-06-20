Warning for Football Fans as One-night Stands at Qatar World Cup Can Lead to Jail Time

The Qatar Football World Cup is scheduled to kick off on November 21 and football fans have already started expressing their excitement for the grand show on social media. Amid all the exuberance and delirium there is one significant warning for the fans. Law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom are concerned about people facing charges during football’s greatest event. Fans have been warned that one-night stands can result in seven years behind bars at this year’s Qatar World Cup.

FIFA also warned spectators to be on their best behaviour during the 2022 World Cup. According to an article published by Daily Star, no one-night stands will be allowed at World Cup. Apart from this, fans also have to “be prepared” as partying will not be permitted either.

“Sex is very much off the menu unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament. There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison,” a police source was quoted by the report.

“There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared,” the police source further added.

FIFA’s decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar had to face severe criticism and now the new orders have simply made matters worse. Though, FIFA came up with a response ‘all are welcome’ when the World Cup will kick off in late November. In reality the scene appears to be a little different. Already some reports have surfaced of football fans with different surnames not getting a chance to book and share hotel rooms.

Drink and party culture after games are normal activities in most places that host football World Cups but such actions are strictly prohibited in Qatar. Previously, it was reported that football fans who had tried to smuggle drugs into Qatar could even face the death penalty.

Senegal and the Netherlands are set to play against each other in the inaugural match of the 2022 World Cup.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.