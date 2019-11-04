Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes' serious injury and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's tears overshadowed their teams' 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Son was inconsolable after being sent off following his late challenge on the Portuguese midfielder, who received treatment on the field for an ankle injury before being stretchered off and taken by ambulance to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

Gomes will undergo surgery on Monday after "it was confirmed he had suffered a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle," Everton said in a statement late Sunday.

Both teams appeared distraught at the extent of the injury, seemingly caused by an awkward landing following Son's challenge. Referee Martin Atkinson gave Son the red card after initially showing yellow, and Son left the pitch in tears.

"He's disappointed, he's in tears," Tottenham scorer Dele Alli told Sky Sports. "It's not his fault. He can hardly pick his head up, he's crying that much."

Everton substitute Cenk Tosun scored deep in injury time to salvage the draw for the home side.

Son had earlier capitalized on a mislaid pass from Everton defender Alex Iwobi to slide in Alli, who surged past a defender before opening the scoring in the 63rd.

Everton might have had a penalty after Alli appeared to handle the ball in the 70th, but a lengthy VAR check allowed play to continue.

The home side pushed for the equalizer after Son's sending off and it duly came in the 97th minute, when Tosun headed in from close range after Lucas Digne crossed.

"Unfortunately we switched off for a split second and they scored. We send our best wishes to (Gomes)," Alli said.

Everton said it "will provide further updates in due course."

On Monday, the 27-year-old was called up to the South Korea squad for two matches later this month and national team coach Paulo Bento said his international teammates would rally around him.

"What happened in that match is really unfortunate," Bento told Yonhap News Agency. "It doesn't matter which country a player is from. You never want to see anyone get hurt that seriously, but it's also part of the game.

"Heung-min has to pick things up and move forward, and we'll try to help him the best we can."

