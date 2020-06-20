WAT vs LEI Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Watford vs Leicester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Saturday night Premier League 2019-20 fixture will see Watford face the Leicester City challenge at the Vicarage Road. Relegation-threatened Watford, who have won three successive matches against Leicester in their home ground, will be looking to ride on the momentum in the upcoming game. Watford, in their last game, before the league was halted, faced Crystal Palace and lost the fixture with a 1-0 scoreline. The Hornets have 27 points from 29 matches. They are on the score line with Bournemouth, who are in the relegation zone. Watford have the goal difference advantage on their side.

Meanwhile, the Foxes played their last match against Aston Villa on March 10. After the final whistle, the scoreboard read Leicester 4-0 Aston Villa. With 53 points from 29 matches, Leicester sit on the 3rd slot in the Premier League 2019-20 standing. They will aim to clinch the three points and solidify their chances of making it to the Champions League in the next season.

The kick off time for Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Leicester City is 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2019-20 WAT vs LEI Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Ahead of their opening game after a hiatus of 100 days, Watford has a handful of injury concerns to focus on. For the remaining 2019-20 season, Watford will be without the services of defender Daryl Janmaat and strikers Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success. Watford captain Troy Deeney might make it to the starting XI in Saturday’s game.

Meanwhile, Leicester midfielder Dennis Praet is out of today’s game. He is receiving treatment for his tight calf issue. Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey will be seen on the injury bench.

Whereas, Ayoze Perez and Ryan Bennett are expected to feature from the first whistle.

Premier League 2019-20 WAT vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Watford vs Leicester City captain: Evans

Premier League 2019-20 WAT vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Watford vs Leicester City Vice captain: Ndidi

Premier League 2019-20 WAT vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Watford vs Leicester City Goalkeeper: Schmeichel

Premier League 2019-20 WAT vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Watford vs Leicester City Defenders: Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Femenia

Premier League 2019-20 WAT vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Watford vs Leicester City Midfielders: Capoue, Ndidi, Doucoure

Bundesliga WAT vs LEI Dream 11 Prediction, Watford vs Leicester City Strikers: Deeney, Barnes, Vardy

Premier League 2019-20 Watford possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue; Sarr, Doucoure, Pereyra; Deeney

Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Watford: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy