WAT vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Watford vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Watford is all set to host Manchester City for the Tuesday day fixture in the ongoing Premier League. The WAT vs MCI fixture will take place at the Vicarage Stadium. The Premier League WAT vs MCI match will take place at 10.30pm IST on July 21.

Manchester City currently stand at the second position, with 75 points off 36 matches in their kitty. With 24 wins in their hand, the team have lost just nine matches in the series. In their last outing, Manchester City were defeated against Arsenal by 0-2.

The host team, on the other hand, is struggling at 17th standing, with just 34 points earned in 36 matches played so far. The team have won just eight matches in the entire league. They lost their last outing against West Ham by 1-3.

Premier League, Watford vs Manchester City, WAT vs MCI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

In tonight's match, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling might return to the playing XI. The only absentee from Manchester City for today is Sergio Aguero, while there is a doubt over back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo's inclusion.

As for Watford, Gerard Deulofeu will be missing tonight's match as he is recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament injury. Another long-term absentee from the team is Daryl Janmaat.

WAT vs MCI Premier League Dream11 Team, Watford vs Manchester City

Premier League WAT vs MCI, Manchester City probable lineup vs Watford: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Doyle; Mahrez, Jesus, Bernardo

Premier League WAT vs MCI, Watford probable Playing XI vs Manchester City: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Dawson, Mariappa; Hughes, Doucoure; Sarr, Capoue, Welbeck; Deeney