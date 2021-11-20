WAT vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday to take on Watford in a Premier League match. The Red Devils were beaten 0-2 at the hands of their city rivals Manchester City in the previous game before the international break. Watford, meanwhile, were handed a 0-1 upset by Arsenal in their last contest. Watford are sitting just outside the relegation zone in England’s top flight and loss in this game could have serious consequences for them.

Manchester United are placed at the sixth spot in the Premier League standing, 5 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, the last Champions League spot. United will head into this game to collect all three points to lessen the gap with the top four teams. A win in this game will also ease the pressure on United boss Solskjaer.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Watford and Manchester United; here is all you need to know:

WAT vs MUN Telecast

The Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

WAT vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Watford and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

WAT vs MUN Match Details

The match between Watford and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, November 20, at the Vicarage Road. The game between Watford and Manchester United will start at 08:30 pm (IST).

WAT vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

WAT vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ben Foster

Defenders: Danny Rose, William Troost Ekong, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba

Strikers: Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King, Cristiano Ronaldo

Watford vs Manchester United starting line-ups:

Watford Possible Starting Line-up: Ben Foster, Danny Rose, William Troost Ekong, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Oghenekaro Etebo, Tom Cleverley, Ken Sema, Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King

Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood

