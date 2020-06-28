WAT vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Watford vs Southampton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Watford are all set to welcome Southampton for the Sunday fixture in the ongoing Premier League. The WAT vs SOU fixture will take place at the Vicarage Road, Watford, with no-person in attendance rule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watford have failed to impress fans in this season, with just one win in the last 10 matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Southampton have lost five out of their last seven matches.

The away team stands 14th in the league table with 37 matches off 31 matches. While the hosts are 16th standing after scoring 28 points in 31 matches. The Premier League Watford vs Southampton match will take place at 9pm IST on June 28.

In Sunday's Premier League outing, Watford will miss the presence of Success, who is currently injured, along with Deulofeu and Janmaat. Southampton, on the other side, will be playing without suspended players Djenepo and Stephens.

Premier League WAT vs SOU, Watford probable lineup vs Southampton: Foster, Kiko, Femenia, Kabasele, Dawson, Masons, Hughes, Capoue, Doucoure, Sare, Deeney, Pereyra

Premier League WAT vs SOU, Southampton probable Playing XI vs Watford: McCarthy, Valery, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Ings, Long